Haryana govt tightens quality checks on engineering infrastructure projects

Chandigarh: Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Quality Assurance Authority (QAA)-Haryana has stepped up efforts to strengthen quality, transparency and accountability in engineering infrastructure projects across the state.

QAA chairman Rajeev Arora on Monday said that the authority has undertaken detailed technical audits of major infrastructure works across multiple departments in two phases, covering 25 large projects.

The audits examined design adequacy, compliance with Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), construction quality, contract management, safety standards and long-term sustainability.

Based on these assessments, detailed technical audit reports have been prepared and shared with the concerned administrative departments and executing agencies for compliance and corrective action.

Arora said the QAA has been asked to submit a consolidated presentation by February 16, 2026, incorporating Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from departments along with the authority’s independent observations and recommendations. The presentation will also suggest action against officers or officials wherever required and outline additional measures to ensure timely completion and high-quality execution of projects.

As per the Chief Minister’s directions, all audit reports prepared by the QAA will be linked to the Haryana Engineering Works Portal and the Chief Minister’s Dashboard, with the Public Health Engineering department acting as the nodal agency for implementation.

To improve project preparation and execution, the engagement of DPR and design consultants has been made mandatory for all greenfield road projects, bridges, flyovers, road overbridges and underbridges, building projects costing Rs 5 crore and above, and road upgradation projects costing Rs 25 crore and above.

For lower-value works, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and standard design templates will be developed, with QAA acting as the nodal agency for their standardisation and review. Third-party inspection and monitoring agencies will also be mandatory for projects costing Rs 5 crore and above.