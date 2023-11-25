Haryana govt schools lack basic amenities: HC imposes Rs 5 lakh fine as mark of displeasure

CHANDIGARH: Highlighting the ‘repeated instances of girls being sexually harassed and assaulted in schools in Haryana’ while hearing a petition on Friday on lack of basic amenities in government schools in the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs on the respondents.



The High Court came down heavily on the state government and observed:“The government’s insensitivity is glaring as government schools yearn for rooms, electricity, toilets as well as drinking water. With the Centre vigorously pursuing ‘Swachh Bharat’ Mission and wanting to set up toilets for every household and repeated instances of girls being sexually harassed and assaulted in schools in Haryana, absence of toilets in 538 girls schools only highlights the plight and condition at the ground level,” it added.

The remarks made by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the recent case of ‘sexual harassment’ of 60 minor girls by school principal in government school speaks volumes of the facilities provided in the government schools across the state.

Expressing anguish on the situation the High Court said: “As a mark of anguish and displeasure, this Court imposes a cost of Rs 5 lakhs. This amount shall be transferred to the Department of Women and Child Development, Haryana, to be utilised for the welfare of the ‘children homes’. The proof of deposit of cost shall be furnished before this Court within a period of 10 days. The question of fixing administrative responsibility for the lapses committed shall be kept open.”

The High Court further directed the principal secretary, Department of Education as well as the director, Secondary Education to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing. The case is now slated to come up for hearing on December 15.

The High Court directed the respondent to file an affidavit giving the timelines within which the pending approved works of infrastructure and basic amenities shall be completed by the respondents and a compliance report be filed before this court.

The High Court said:“The officials in the Department of Education are shifting the burden rather than shouldering the responsibility and finding excuses for their inability to meet the obligation.”