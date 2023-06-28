Haryana govt pushes logistics infrastructure

Haryana government is taking a significant step towards enhancing the logistics infrastructure in the state by setting up three Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) through the public-private partnership (PPP) model under the National Corridors Efficiency Improvement Component of Bharatmala Pariyojana Highways Projects.

During a review meeting on the progress of developing Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) in the state, Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal said that the state government is identifying two suitable land parcels in Palwal district and one in Ambala district.

“This initiative will significantly enhance the logistics capabilities of the state, driving economic growth and attracting investments,” said Kaushal.

Kaushal further directed the officers to expedite the process while engaging in discussions with Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) to finalize the project The Chief Secretary said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has identified 35 strategic locations across India for the development of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) as part of the National Corridors Efficiency Improvement Component of Bharatmala Pariyojana Highways Projects.

In line with this initiative, the National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a 100% owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) of NHAI, has been entrusted with the task of developing MMLPs at these 35 locations, including three in Haryana.

The primary objective MMLPs is to facilitate seamless intermodal movement by integrating various modes of transportation.