‘Haryana govt prioritises safeguarding rights of poor’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that safeguarding the rights of the poor is paramount for the state government. The government has identified poor families through the PPP, an umbrella scheme of the government. Dedicated efforts are being made to ensure the reach of every welfare scheme at the doorsteps of every beneficiary. The state government is working towards strengthening the infrastructural development and character building, said Khattar while speaking at a programme organised in Rohtak district.



He said that the government has transformed the old systems in the state. Powers have been delegated to various departments to carry out public welfare works in a timely manner, and a transparent system. The state government is working with the motto of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’ to ensure the holistic development of the state. Khattar said that before 2014, there were various illegal practices going on under the names of CLU (Change of Land Use) and licences in Haryana. Now, the rights to all these have been handed over to the respective departments.

The chief minister welcomed former minister Krishan Murti Hooda, former Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Azaad Mohammad, former Kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda, Boxer Sweety Boora and supporters who joined the BJP on Monday.