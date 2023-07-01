Haryana govt plans to reclaim 1,77,323 acres of land under action plan

CHANDIGARH: Ensuring adequate availability and sustainable water management, Haryana Government as per the directions of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has planned to cover 1,77,323 acres of land under the waterlogged land reclamation action plan 2023-25. Out of this land, 5000 acres will be brought under aquaculture.



As per the plan the central districts of Haryana namely Rohtak, Jhajjar, part of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Sonipat, Nuh and Palwal that are experiencing a rise in water levels proposed multiple measures like vertical drainage, subsurface drainage, saline water aquaculture and green manuring would be introduced for controlling waterlogging.

Notably, topographical location and finer Aeolian sediment disposition is the main reason for water logging in these districts.

Being an agrarian state, Agriculture is an important sector of Haryana’s economy and the highest water-consuming sector. As per the official data, the water demand for the Agriculture sector has been calculated for the year 2021, as 30,05,514 crore litres for the cropped area of 152 lakh acres, which is estimated to increase by 30,34,554 crore litres in the year 2025.

Similarly, the demand of water in the industry and infrastructure development sector was 1,04,418 crore litres in the year 2021 and by the year 2025, the demand for water in this sector is estimated to increase to 1,46,518 crore litres.

Further, in the year 2021, the water demand for power generation was 19,127 crore litres, which is estimated to increase to 22,107 crore litres by the year 2025.

Apart from this, the water demand for fisheries, forest and wildlife, establishment and institutional water sector and domestic has been estimated to be 32,251 crore litres, 12,161 crore litres, 14,903 crore litres and 1, 35,625 crore litres respectively by the year 2025.