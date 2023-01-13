‘Haryana govt not double engine but two faced govt’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said Haryana is not running a double engine, but a two-faced government. This government has done the work of increasing inflation 3 times, debt 4 times, crime 5 times and corruption 6 times in Haryana, while the government’s achievement in terms of providing employment and development remained zero.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday, he said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana was a complete success. “There was tremendous participation of the people in both the phases, lakhs of people everywhere joined the yatra,” he said.

He said Rahul Gandhi interacted with all sections of Haryana and people opened their hearts out to him. “The first phase started from Nuh, where people raised the problems of roads, electricity and water. During the journey from Nuh to Ambala, the poor condition of roads showed us the quality of governance. Except the National Highway, all other roads have only potholes. From the roads, to the IMT built during the Congress tenure, the condition is bad today. The government is unable to handle even the schools, colleges, ITIs and hospitals built by the Congress,” he said.

The former CM pointed out that during the yatra, Rahul Gandhi met ex-servicemen and medical students protesting against the bond policy. “The government put pressure on the students and ended their agitation. Congress demands that the bond policy imposed on medical students should be withdrawn. Employees’ delegation met Rahul Gandhi and raised the issue of OPS.

He assured the employees would be given the benefit of old pension like in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal, when Congress government is formed in Haryana.