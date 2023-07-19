Haryana govt launches drinking water projects for 66 villages of Nuh district

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 347 projects worth about Rs. 2,741 crores through video conferencing from Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh. These projects include the inauguration of 157 projects worth Rs. 1,279 crore and the laying of the foundation stone of 190 projects worth Rs. 1,462 crores.



He announced 4 new drinking water projects for 66 villages of Nuh constituency worth Rs 306 crore. He also announced the construction of a road from Nuh to Mundaka village which will start in November and also announce to increase drinking water capacity from 55 LPCD to 70 LCPD in 80 villages of Ferozepur Jhirka.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that these projects have not only further augmented the pace of development that has been going on for the last eight and a half years but have also made this day historic.

He said that even before this, the inauguration and foundation stone of development projects across the state have been laid six times through digital means, due to which more than 1100 projects worth about Rs. 12,500 crore were gifted to the state, and if added the cost of Rs, 2741 of these projects that have been inaugurated on Tuesday, then total cost becomes Rs. 15,000 crore.

Thus, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects on such a large scale from one place digitally is a great example of e-governance, which has also saved time and money.

The chief minister said that Nuh district’s biggest project is the Rainiwell-based drinking water scheme, benefiting the people of the Ferozepur Jhirka area. This project will prevent water shortages and

improve infrastructure.



