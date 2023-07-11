Haryana govt issues advisory for public

Chandigarh: In view of the incessant heavy rainfall in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar convened an important meeting of senior administrative secretaries here on Monday and reviewed the preparations being made by the departments. He directed the officers to issue an advisory to the general public so as to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.



Khattar has also urged the people that in view of the possibility of excessive rains, they should remain indoors and leave the houses only for urgent works. According to the advisory, schools can be closed, if needed, in rain-affected districts. The teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been called in to deal with any kind of emergency. Apart from this, constant contact is also being maintained with the Army so that their help could be taken, if required.

People should refrain from going near rivers and drains due to rise in water level in rivers. Adequate arrangements of food and health facilities have been made by the administration for the people affected by the rains. Khattar said that according to the forecast by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of similar rainfall till next Wednesday. He

asked the departments to work in close coordination so that the safety of life and property could be ensured.

Besides directing all the civil and police officers to remain alert, he asked them to make all necessary arrangements so that timely assistance could be provided in any emergent situation. Khattar said that information was received about 10 to 12 people from Haryana being stranded in Kullu-Manali. Sensing the urgency of the situation, he immediately spoke to the CM of Himachal for ensuring the safety of people. He said that all the citizens of Haryana are safe and every situation is being monitored in coordination with the Himachal government.

Khattar said that due to excessive rains at many places in Himachal, rain water is expected to reach Haryana in the coming time. For this, the officers should make all necessary arrangements and also direct the field officers to gear up to tackle any situation. On the incident of a landslide in the Morni area of Panchkula district caused by heavy rains, he directed the administration to ensure smooth

movement at the earliest.