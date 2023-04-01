Haryana govt holds programme for representatives of G-20

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has won the hearts of foreign delegates attending G-20 meetings with its art and culture, food and hospitality. A grand programme was organised at the historic Yadavindra Garden in Pinjore on Friday night, in which the foreign guests were introduced to the culture of Haryana and the country.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, JP Dalal and Development and Panchayats Minister, Devender Babli along with senior officials also attended the programme. The event was organised to acquaint the delegates with the tradition and rich art and culture of India’s Atithi Devo Bhava and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The Yadavindra Garden was drenched in colorful lights and the foreign guests were welcomed by Haryanvi artists dressed in traditional clothes by playing drums at the main gate. The main attraction was the cultural programme where the artists effectively demonstrated Haryanvi folk style while presenting traditional folk dances Lur, Ghoomar, Dhamaal, Phag, Falgun. During the entire programme, the chief minister was seen in a unique style. He played the drums along with the artists, which made them more enthusiastic.