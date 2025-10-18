Haryana govt holds ‘Jan Vishwas–Jan Vikas’ programme in Faridabad

Chandigarh: To mark the completion of one year of the Haryana government’s third consecutive term, a grand district-level ‘Jan Vishwas–Jan Vikas’ programme was held on Friday in Faridabad.

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony began with the distribution of allotment letters for plots measuring 50–100 square yards to beneficiaries under the ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana’ 2.0.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that under this initiative, approximately 9,000 eligible beneficiaries across the state have been allotted plots ranging from 50 to 100 square yards.

He said this special scheme of the state government marks a major step towards providing permanent housing to the poor and needy families.

Extending advance Diwali greetings to all the beneficiaries, the minister said that these plots are their “Diwali gift,” fulfilling their dream of owning a home.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and Haryana governments have set new benchmarks in development and good governance over the past 11 years. Under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, millions of families across India have been provided with pucca houses, and a target has been set to build 7 crore more houses in the next four years.

In Haryana, eligible rural families are not only being allotted plots but are also receiving financial assistance for house construction, ensuring that every family has a secure roof over their head.

The minister said that the government’s goal is not merely to construct houses of bricks and mortar, but to ensure that every household

is equipped with all basic facilities such as toilets, electricity, gas, clean drinking water and ration.