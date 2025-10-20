Haryana govt hikes sugarcane rates

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday announced a bonanza for sugarcane farmers on the eve of Diwali with a hike in rates for their crops up to Rs 415 per quintal.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a gift to sugarcane farmers on Diwali, an official statement said, adding the state government has decided to provide farmers with the highest sugarcane rates in the country. The rate for early varieties has been increased from Rs 400 per quintal to Rs 415 per quintal, while the price for late varieties has been increased from Rs 393 per quintal to Rs 408 per quintal, it said.

“With this significant decision, the Haryana government has taken a historic step by offering the highest sugarcane price in the country -- a major move aimed at enhancing farmers’ income and ensuring their economic prosperity,” an official statement said.