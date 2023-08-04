Haryana govt gives nod to Teachers Transfer Policy

CHANDIGARH: To ensure equitable, demand-based distribution of teachers and heads of the schools to protect academic interest of students and optimize job satisfaction amongst the employees, Haryana cabinet on Friday approved the draft of the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2023 by repealing the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2016 issued on June 5, 2017.



The significant changes proposed in the draft policy include giving up of concept of zones and points on the basis of state teachers award and national teachers award.

As per the new policy teacher can stay upto a maximum of five years in a school during their service career. Besides this, the new policy also has an added a provision of graded positive discriminatory measure for widows.

Choice of a minimum of ten educational blocks will be sought from the eligible regular teachers and all guest teachers for state cadre and all blocks of the particular district for district cadre posts.

Normalisation will be done for every block for every job post by considering the choices of both regular and guest teachers. Besides this, for couple case, maximum 5 points will be given to all male and female teachers whose spouse is working on regular basis in a department/board/corporation/PSU/State University of Haryana State or a Central University located in Haryana.