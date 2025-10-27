Haryana govt failing to meet public expectations in all areas: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government in Haryana is failing to meet public expectations in all areas.

In Rohtak to participate in social events, Hooda said farmers are yearning for fair prices for their crops, and the general public is yearning for security.

Responding to questions from media persons, he said the BJP government, which claimed to provide

MSP for 24 crops, is now hiding its face.

“In Haryana, Kharif crops, including paddy, millet, cotton, and green gram, are being sold at prices ranging from Rs 300 to 1200 below the MSP,” he said.

“We are repeatedly asking the government which 24 crops in Haryana are receiving MSP? The crops that are reaching the markets from the fields are not receiving MSP. Anyone can go to the market and see the truth,” he pointed out.

The former chief minister added that this government has complicated the processes from selling crops to receiving compensation to such an extent that farmers are left entangled in them.

“Farmers neither receive a fair price nor compensation. However, as in previous years, there is a scramble for fertiliser for sowing the Rabi crop. There are even reports of lathi-charges on farmers and women in many places,” he stated.

Commenting on the law and order situation in the state, Hooda said Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the country.

“Central government reports and statistics confirm this. Organised crime is at its peak in Haryana. More than 60 gangs of criminals are active here, committing crimes such as murder, robbery, dacoity, and extortion,” he said.

“The situation is so bad that even police personnel protecting the law are losing their lives. An impartial investigation should be conducted by the CBI under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge into the deaths of IPS Puran Kumar and Sandeep Lathar,” he demanded.