Haryana govt extends textile policy till Dec 2026

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to extend the Atma Nirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25 along with its subsequent schemes by one year till December 18, 2026.

Additionally, the government has decided to remove the cap on the number of cases under the Capital Investment Subsidy for Textile Units scheme as part of the policy. A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the state Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The “Haryana Atma Nirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25” was notified with a targeted investment of Rs 4,000 crore and targeted employment generation of 20,000 persons for a period of three years. The policy aims to bolster the textile sector by enhancing entrepreneurial competitiveness through the development of modern infrastructure, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and the promotion of efficient production practices.