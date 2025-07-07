Haryana govt committed to public service, says CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the state government is committed to public service and is working with full dedication, following in the footsteps of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The Chief Minister paid floral tribute to Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi. On the occasion, he also planted a sapling under the Prime Minister’s initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and encouraged people to plant trees in the name of great personalities to help protect the environment.

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli was also present during the event.

While interacting with the media after the event, Saini said that Mookerjee, a strong nationalist, founder of the Jana Sangh and a freedom fighter, always worked in the interest of the nation.

He said: “We must follow the path shown by him (Mookerjee) and contribute to building a developed India. “Mookerjee always prioritised service to society and worked for the welfare of the underprivileged, he added.