Haryana govt committed to holistic & equitable development: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a brief halt in Sonipat on Saturday while traveling from Chandigarh to Delhi. During his halt, he met and interacted with people from various sections of the society. The Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the people. The CM, while engaging directly with the people, said that the BJP government is committed to the holistic and equitable development of the state, following the policy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.” Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the present state government is constantly working in every field to make Haryana self-reliant and prosperous.