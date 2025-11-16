Haryana govt committed to following Dada Badhdev Ji’s path, says CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a programme organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dada Badhdev Poonia, announced that the existing school in Kharak Punia village will be upgraded to a Sanskriti Model School, ensuring high-quality education for children within the village.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a community center and the establishment of a library in Kharak Punia village.

The Chief Minister was addressing a well attended program organised by the All Haryana Sarva Jati Poonia Samaj in Kharak Punia village of Hisar district today to mark the birth anniversary of Dada Badhdev Ji Poonia.

He said that the state government will give due consideration and take forward any development resolution submitted by the Panchayat in the name of Dada Badhdev Ji.

Paying homage to Dada Badhdev Ji, the Chief Minister said that his life teaches that when society is organised and disciplined, every challenge becomes easier to overcome.

He inspired society to adopt truth, discipline and brotherhood as fundamental principles of life. Dada Badhdev Ji also assured that a Khap, which stands for the welfare of society, never weakens.

The Chief Minister added that the Poonia Khap has always placed the nation, society, and public interest above all else.

The Chief Minister said that the state government continues to follow the path shown by Dada Badhdev Ji.

He urged the Poonia Khap to guide the younger generation in the right direction, ensuring that youth stay away from drugs and future generations grow empowered and capable.

He also appealed to everyone to make sustained efforts to advance youth in the fields of education, sports, and technology.

Referring to the program organised yesterday at Badhkhalsa in Sonipat to mark the martyrdom day of Dada Kushal Singh Dahiya, the Chief Minister said that Dada Kushal Singh Dahiya, along with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of religion.

He added that the state government is committed to disseminating the history, teachings, and sacrifices of the Gurus and Saints to the public.

The Chief Minister informed that the 350th martyrdom year of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is being celebrated in a grand manner by the state government, and that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on November 25 to attend the program organised in this regard.

Saini said that the current government has set an example by fulfilling 50 of the 217 sankalps made during the elections within the first year itself.