‘Haryana govt committed to ensuring clean drinking water supply to every household’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the government is committed to ensuring a clean drinking water supply to the people of the state and has worked to provide tap water to every household over the past 10 years.

The Chief Minister made the remarks in response to a question asked by Rania MLA Arjun Chautala on the third day of the ongoing Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha.

He informed the House that drinking water is being supplied through canal-based and tubewell-based water supply schemes in the Rania constituency. The constituency consists of 72 villages and 25 dhanis, with water being supplied through 48 canal-based and 38 tubewell-based water supply schemes. Of these, 35 tubewell-based schemes have already been handed over to the respective Gram Panchayats. He further said that in villages where the TDS level in drinking water is high, the water supply will be converted to canal-based projects.

On the day, Julana MLA Vineesh Phogat, a wrestler turned politician, raised the issue of the need for a girls college in her constituency, to which Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said that there are colleges in the area where seats are vacant. He suggested that the Opposition should work to ensure that students attend college. He added that if needed, new colleges will

be opened.

Meanwhile, Haryana Public Health and Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa informed the House that an amount of Rs 49.63 crore has been sanctioned for augmenting drinking water supply in Kundli. At present, the drinking water supply in the town is being done through 4 tube wells located at different places.

Will decide soon: Haryana minister on Rs 2,100 monthly aid to women

The issue of providing Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women under ‘Lado Lakshmi Yojana’ is under consideration and the Haryana government will decide on it soon, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi informed the Assembly.

Ahead of the Assembly polls last year, the BJP had promised to provide the amount to women each month if it returned to power.

Congress MLA Pooja sought to know from the government the time by which the monthly assistance is likely to be disbursed to the women of the state. In his reply, Bedi said: “It is under consideration and the government will take a decision on this soon.”