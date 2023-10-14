Haryana govt committed to enhance healthcare access & affordability: CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government is committed to improve health facilities in the state and efforts are being made to ensure that every individual has access to affordable and proper medical care.



In line with the motto ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin: Sarve Santu Niramaya,’ the state government has initiated numerous programmes to keep the citizens of the state healthy.

The chief minister also highlighted the government’s awareness of the challenges faced by the economically disadvantaged. As a result, the ‘Mukhyamantri Muft Ilaaz Yojana’’ was launched to address these concerns. This scheme offers seven essential services free of charge, including surgeries, laboratory tests, diagnostic services (such as X-rays, ECG, and ultrasound), outpatient and inpatient services, essential medications, referral transportation, and dental treatments.

Previously, many of these services incurred significant costs, placing a heavy financial burden on underprivileged individuals. Recognizing this burden, the government has made all seven services accessible free of cost.

He also mentioned the Nirogi Haryana Scheme, which forms a crucial part of the Antyodaya Abhiyan. Apart from the efforts to improve the economic, social, and educational conditions of the less privileged, the government is equally committed to promoting good health. For this purpose, the Nirogi Haryana Scheme was inaugurated on November 29, 2022, during the International Gita Mahotsav, by President Draupadi Murmu.