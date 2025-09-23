Haryana govt begins paddy procurement

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated the paddy procurement process for the season from Ladwa grain market, advancing the start date from October 1 to September 22 “in the interest of farmers”.

The CM said the government is committed to ensuring that every grain of paddy produced by farmers is procured at the MSP. He added that farmers will receive timely payments directly into their bank accounts.

On the occasion, the Food and Supplies department procured around 100 quintals of PR paddy variety from farmers Amit Kumar and Charan Singh in the presence of the CM.