Haryana govt approves appointment of martyr’s son

CHANDIGARH: Haryana cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday accorded approval to a proposal regarding appointment of Sidharth, who is son of martyr DSP Surender Singh, to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, as a special case in Ex-Gratia Rules, 2019.



Surender Singh was posted in Tauru for prevention of illegal mining. During the duty, some anti-social elements attacked him by dumper and he unfortunately died on the spot. The government honoured him as martyr and CM Khattar has announced to appoint his son to the post.