Haryana govt approves ₹1,028 cr expenditure for various projects

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has granted approval to expenditure of Rs 1,028 crore for various projects of more than 10 departments, including Haryana Police Housing Corporation and PWD.

Approvals were given at a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.The projects related to Haryana Police Housing Corporation, DHBVN, HSIIDC, PWD, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation, DMER, FMDA, GMDA, the Irrigation Department, and PHED. Through negotiations with bidders, savings of approximately Rs 96 crore were achieved, it said.

Saini directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of all projects so that they are completed within stipulated timelines and meet quality standards.

He said he would personally review the progress of projects and emphasized that all officers must ensure judicious use of funds. Any negligence in development works will not be tolerated, he said.

Besides, procurement processes for 11-meter-long PCC (pre-stressed cement concrete) poles, single-phase and three-phase net meters, and 25 KVA transformers were finalized.

Approval was also granted for commodity procurement worth Rs 29 crore under the supplementary nutrition programme as part of the ‘Har-Hith’ retail project of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation.

A project worth Rs 5.78 crore was approved for implementing the ‘Student and Faculty Life Cycle Management System’ (SFLM) in government medical colleges of the state.

Moreover, a project worth Rs 6.60 crore was approved for conducting surveys and preparing a Detained Project Report for storm water diversion from Gurugram metropolitan area towards the Yamuna river. Rs 47.20 crore was sanctioned for the construction of a Home Guard and Civil Defence Training Centre in Hasanpur village of Karnal, while Rs 17.75 crore was approved for a master water supply scheme in Faridabad.

An amount of Rs 101 crore will be spent on constructing a main pumping station with a capacity of 665.5 Million Litres per Day (MLD) in Gurugram.

Additionally, Rs 20 crore was approved for the development of Atal Park in Sector-1, Panchkula.