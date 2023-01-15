Haryana govt amends CM’s relief fund scheme

Chandigarh: With the view of providing better medical care facilities to the economically weaker section of Haryana, the state government is implementing various schemes to cater the need of providing super speciality hospitals for their treatment. The state government is providing financial aid to the patients through Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on medical grounds.

An official spokesperson of the health department said that taking another important step, the Haryana government has amended the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) scheme to ensure that poor people can get immediate treatment benefits. Besides the treatment of 3 diseases, financial assistance is being provided to the patients for the treatment of 25 chronic diseases under this scheme.

The spokesperson informed that the applicants seeking financial assistance can avail the facility through the SARAL portal of the government. The amount of financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will be directly transferred to the bank account of the applicant or beneficiary. He said that for financial assistance on medical grounds from CMRF, the applicants can simply apply on the SARAL Portal through her/ his Parivar Pehchan Patra ID by uploading relevant documents like medical bills, OPD bills etc. He informed that as per amendments made in CMRF scheme, if any disease is not covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana will get benefits under this scheme.