‘Haryana govt advancing development in spirit of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that in last ten years the government has spend Rs 707 crore on development works in Jagadhari, Yamunanagar. He further added that Haryana government is working towards the state’s development in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and the principle of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek.’ The Chief Minister was addressing a function in Jagadhari Assembly constituency of Yamunanagar district today. Targeting the Opposition, the Chief Minister stated that Opposition leaders had been demanding an account of the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s performance during the Assembly elections.

Highlighting the development achievements in the Jagadhari Assembly constituency over the last two terms, he said that in the past 10 years, approximately Rs 707 crore had been spent on development works, whereas only Rs 351 crore was spent during the 10 years of Congress rule. He assured that there would be no shortage of funds for the development of the Jagadhari Assembly constituency, and in the third term, development and public welfare initiatives would be accelerated threefold.