Haryana government transfers one IAS and three HCS

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has issued posting and transfer orders of one IAS and three HCS officers with immediate effect.

Ajay Singh Tomar, awaiting posting orders has been posted as Administrator (HQ), HSVP, Panchkula. Birendra Singh, Subdivisional Officer (Civil), Brara has been posted as City Magistrate, Ambala in addition to his present duties. Mukund, City Magistrate, Ambala has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Kalanwali.

Abhay Singh Jangra, Estate Officer, HSVP, Jagadhri has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Dabwali.