Haryana government fulfilled 18 promises of Sankalp Patra in just 100 days, says CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said after the formation of the government on October 8, the first decision was taken to start free dialysis service for kidney patients in the state, fulfilling the promise of the Sankalp Patra. Today, kidney patients are getting the benefit of free dialysis in government hospitals and PGI, Rohtak.

The state government has fulfilled 18 promises of its Sankalp Patra in the first 100 days and in future also, the government will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling its promises, he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised in Bawani Khera of Bhiwani district on Wednesday.

He said the current government has given jobs to the youth on merit, which has boosted the morale of the youth. He said Congress leaders, who talk about giving employment to the youth, are the ones who “create obstacles” in their employment.

Saini said during the Assembly elections, Congress leaders “went to the Election Commission and tried to stop the recruitment process” but he fulfilled his “promise and gave joining letters to more than 25,000 youths” before taking oath as the Chief Minister.

Saini, while targeting the Opposition, said Congress leaders are “only sitting in AC rooms and tweeting, they are not aware of the work being done on the ground. The Congress always does the politics of lies and now, there is no hope of a Congress government being formed in the future”.

The Chief Minister said that the people living in houses built on panchayat land in the rural areas of the state, who were stuck in litigation for a long time, have been “given relief by the government to get the ownership rights”.

“Apart from this, more than 15 lakh women are being given gas cylinders for Rs 500,” he said, adding that today, the state is moving towards development at a “rapid pace and after the formation of the triple-engine government, development work will be done at a faster pace”.

He further said the Budget session of Haryana will begin on March 7. “Suggestions have been taken from all stakeholders and these suggestions are also being included in the Budget to make an inclusive and balanced. A separate Budget provision will also be made in the Sankalp Patra for the financial assistance to be given to women under the Lado Laxmi Yojana,” he said.