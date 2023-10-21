Haryana government felicitates 19th Asian Games medal winners

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government felicitated the players of Haryana who excelled at the 19th Asian Games held in China on Friday at Karnal.



Besides this, in line with the state’s player-friendly sports policy, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also honoured the gold medal-winning athletes with a cash reward of Rs 3 crore, the silver medalists with Rs 1.5 crore, and bronze medalists with Rs 75 lakh, along with commendation letters and job offer letters, to recognise their accomplishments were also given.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that be it the Olympics, Paralympics or Khelo India, state sportspersons with their ‘dhakad’ performances have always made the country and state proud.

He also made several key announcements for the athletes including the establishment of shooting ranges in Nimana village in Jhajjar district and Sector 32 in Panchkula to promote shooting sports in the state, two archery centres to be established in Tejli Stadium in Yamunanagar district and District Sports Complex in Faridabad.