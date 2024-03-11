Haryana government approves Rs 118 crore for Water Treatment Plant in Kharkhoda

Chandigarh: A water treatment plant (WTP) with a capacity of 57 million liters per day (MLD) will be established in the Industrial Model Township Kharkhoda located in Sonipat district of Haryana.



In a meeting of the High Power Workers Purchase Committee (HPWPC) held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar here Sunday, about Rs 118 crore was approved for the design, construction, and commissioning of this project.

In addition, contracts and purchases of various items worth about Rs 774 crore were approved during the meetings of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), Departmental High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), and High Power Workers Purchase Committee (HPWPC). Approximately Rs 30 crore was saved through rate negotiations with various bidders during the meeting.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr. Kamal Gupta, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Kamlesh Dhanda, and Minister of State for Labour, Anup Dhanak were also present at the meeting. A total of 32 agenda items were presented during the meeting, out of which 29 were approved.

During the meeting, the agenda for the construction of a Government Women’s College in Jatusana, Rewari district, was approved, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 13 crore.

Additionally, approval was granted for the construction of a Government Women’s College in Chammu Kalan, Kurukshetra district, at a cost of about Rs 14 crore.

Furthermore, to enhance educational infrastructure, approval was also given for the construction of govt colleges in Bond Kalan, Charkhi Dadri, and Dujana, Jhajjar. Both of these projects will be undertaken at an approximate cost of Rs 28 crore.