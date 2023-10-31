Haryana government approves 604 flood control schemes with Rs 1,205 crore budget

CHANDIGARH: In an effort to further strengthen flood control measures in the state, the Haryana government has granted in-principle approval for 604 new schemes. This initiative, with a total budget of Rs 1,205.89 crore, was approved during the 55th meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board, convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday.



The majority of these schemes primarily focus on protection of Abadi, protection of agricultural land, procurement of flood machinery, reclamation of agricultural land, conservation and reuse of water and renovation or reconstruction of structures for smooth flow of drains. Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, J.P. Dalal also remained present in the meeting.

The new flood schemes approved included 77 for Yamunanagar, 42 for Sonipat, 67 for Jhajjar, 36 for Rohtak, 53 for Ambala, 43 for Kaithal, 31 for Kurukshetra, 16 for Hisar, 22 for Charkhi Dadri, 27 for Fatehabad, 20 for Karnal, 28 for Jind, 17 for Panipat, 15 for Bhiwani, 18 for Nuh, 5 each for Mahendergarh and Faridabad, 14 for Palwal, 42 for Panchkula, 10 for Sirsa and 3 each for Rewari and Gurugram.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed all Deputy Commissioners, who participated in the meeting virtually, to collect requests from residents in their respective districts for the construction of dams to mitigate any flood risks. They were further directed to collect resolutions in this regard from Panchayats and transmit them to the Headquarter through the Divisional Commissioners. The Chief Minister further instructed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the expeditious implementation of all flood control schemes within a specified timeframe.