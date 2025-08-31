MillenniumPost
Haryana gears up for statewide cleanliness drive till Nov 25

BY MPOST BUREAU31 Aug 2025 12:11 AM IST

Chandigarh: Haryana will soon have cleaner and greener cities as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has recently launched the Haryana Shehar Swachhta Campaign – 2025. Under this initiative, the Urban Local Bodies Department has drawn up a detailed action plan. The state-wide drive will run until November 25, 2025, with the objective of ensuring a healthier urban environment, strengthening waste management, reducing plastic use, and spreading awareness about sanitation.

