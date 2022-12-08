'Haryana geared up for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Chandigarh: Haryana Congress has geared up for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as an important meeting of party leaders was held in Chandigarh to prepare for the yatra on Wednesday.

While newly appointed Haryana Congress in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil also reached the meeting, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, State President Chaudhary Udaybhan, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, all working state presidents, party MLAs, leaders and workers welcomed Gohil.

On this occasion, Shakti Gohil gave a message of solidarity to the party leaders as he urged all leaders to express their opinions on appropriate party forums. "Indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Congress is the only party which can work in the interest of the country and the state. The historic work done by the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government in

Haryana is still cited as an example across the country," he said and praised party MP Deepender Singh Hooda as a leader who strongly raises

the voice of farmers, jawans

and every section in the Parliament.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Rahul Gandhi's yatra is getting tremendous support across the country. "The arrival of Yatra in Haryana and people's association with it will be historic. Lakhs of people from Haryana will be a part of the yatra. Tremendous enthusiasm is being seen in the public regarding the arrival of Rahul Gandhi's yatra in the state even now," he said.