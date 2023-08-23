Haryana gave job to 746 candidates under ‘Kaushal Rozgar Nigam’

CHANDIGARH: In a significant development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing a key meeting with the officers of Haryana ‘Kaushal Rozgar Nigam’ (HKRN) on Tuesday, virtually gave job offer letters for various posts to as many as 746 candidates. The candidates who received job offers will have a 15-day window to confirm their acceptance of the positions offered to them.



In the meeting, the functioning of the scheme was also discussed in detail.

The HKRN has been working towards providing contract-based employment opportunities to the youth, fostering skill development and honest job placements.

The chief minister clarified that some people are spreading rumours that people are giving various kinds of inducements to get job opportunities through HKRN. He clarified that such allegations are baseless and untrue. He reaffirmed Nigam’s commitment to a streamlined and transparent employment process, ensuring fairness and equality for all.

He has further clarified that this employment is only for one year, if the candidate wants to rejoin the service again after one year, he/she has to apply again on the HKRN portal one month before the expiry of the contract period.

The candidates who were shortlisted include posts from Level-1 to Level-3.

Chief executive officer, HRNL, K. Makrand Pandurang said that the initiative taken by the chief minister is aimed to provide ample job opportunities to the youth.

and this step underscores the commitment of the government to address concerns of the contractual employees through transparent and credible means.

“Till now several employment opportunities have been made available to many youths through the Nigam, as they have been selected in a transparent and robust manner,” he said.