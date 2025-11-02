Haryana Foundation Day: Guv highlights state’s progress

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Friday said the state has made remarkable strides in healthcare, education, industrial growth, investment promotion, infrastructure, and law and order, driven by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’. He said these efforts reflect the roadmap for achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Haryana’. Addressing a state-level function in Panchkula on Haryana’s 60th Foundation Day, the Governor commended the government’s inclusive development policies, ensuring that benefits reach every section of society, “especially the last person in the queue.” Before the ceremony, Governor Ghosh, accompanied by his wife Mitra Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, inaugurated an exhibition depicting Haryana’s rich culture and heritage. Tourism minister Arvind Sharma, Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, and former Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were also present.

The Governor noted Haryana’s remarkable transformation since its formation on November 1, 1966. “Despite comprising only 1.34% of India’s area and 2.09% of its population, Haryana contributes 3.6% to the national GDP,” he said, adding that the state now boasts the highest per capita income among large states at Rs 3.53 lakh, compared to Rs 343 in 1966. Exports, he said, have soared from Rs 4.5 crore in 1966 to over Rs 2.75 lakh crore today. 7He lauded Chief Minister Saini’s leadership for prioritising welfare initiatives for women, children, senior citizens, and marginalised groups. During the event, the Chief Minister honoured the Governor with a pagdi, a shawl, and a memento symbolising the state’s progress. The Governor also inaugurated the filmed version of Haryana’s State Song, adopted earlier this year. In his welcome address, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said Haryana’s journey from a modest Rs 19.30 crore budget in 1967–68 to becoming one of India’s leading revenue earners epitomises the resilience and determination of its people.