Haryana: Former CM criticises HCS recruitment process, demands inquiry

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has raised questions on the intentions of BJP-JJP regarding HCS Allied Services recruitment.



Hooda questioned how HPSC could not find 100 eligible candidates for this recruitment in Haryana.

“How can it happen that the number of candidates in the examination is equal to the total number of posts. could not pass? Only 61 candidates passing for the recruitment of 100 posts itself raises a question mark on the recruitment process and the recruitment organisation.

Haryana Public Service Commission has deliberately made changes to rules that appointments are not made, as per the total number of posts and the posts remain vacant,” he said.

“It has also become clear from this HCS recruitment that changed rules are not in the interest of the candidates.

The rule says that candidates equal to three times the number of posts, should be called for an interview.

But in violation of this, only 61 candidates were called for an interview, instead of 300,” he added.

Hooda said efforts are being made continuously by HPSC to play with the future of the talented youth of Haryana and to appoint people from other states to higher posts. “Scams are continuously coming to light even in Commission recruitments.

Serious questions arise

on the results of every recruitment.

That is why Congress has raised this issue from the streets to the Assembly. Congress demands that HPSC should be dissolved immediately, and a high-level inquiry should be conducted into the irregularities and scams in it,” he said.