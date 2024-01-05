Haryana flags off 18 electric scooters for women supervisors

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal flagged off 18 electric scooters for the women supervisors of the Women and Child Development Department on Friday. This initiative is facilitated by NITI Aayog through Mehwat Development Agency.

During a press conference in Nuh, Kaushal highlighted the field-oriented nature of the women supervisors’ responsibilities. The provision of these scooters aims to facilitate the supervisors in checking Anganwadis situated in remote areas and villages.