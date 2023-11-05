Haryana expands pension, increases coverage for elderly citizens

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that his government has ensured that people get all the scheme benefits while sitting at home. Thus giving them a major relief from making numerous rounds of the government offices to submit applications and other documents.



He said that to realise this e-governance vision, Parivar Pehchan Patra has emerged as the most crucial document. In May 2022, the government linked the elderly pension with PPP, and since then, the pension of approximately Rs1.40 lakh elderly has been started automatically. Currently, around 18,52,085 senior citizens are being provided with a sum of approximately Rs 506.50 crores monthly in the state, shared the Chief Minister while interacting with the beneficiaries receiving old age pension automatically via audio conferencing under the CM ki Vishesh Charcha

Khattar said that the state government has increased the income limit for old age pension to Rs 3 lakh annually from Rs 2 lakh to extend its

benefit to more elderly individuals. In the future, once a person reaches the age of 60 and the combined income of a couple becomes Rs 3 lakh annually, their

pension will begin automatically, subject only to the eligible person’s consent. The government has increased the pension from Rs 2,500 monthly to Rs 2,750 since April 1, 2023, and now, from January 1, 2024, it has been further increased to Rs 3,000.

He said that apart from the elderly pension, the government also provides pension benefits to widows, individuals suffering from serious illnesses, and persons with disabilities.