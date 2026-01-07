Haryana emerging as hub of food security, jobs and innovation: CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that Haryana is emerging as a focal point of being a food producer, employment generator and a centre of innovation.

With collective efforts, Haryana is actively contributing in the national interest, and the state will always remain at the forefront of the development journey.

The Chief Minister was addressing the concluding session of the first day of the Pre-Budget Consultation Session held at Gurugram University on Tuesday.

CM Saini said that Haryana will move forward with better financial management, ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the upliftment of every section of society.

He said that the people of Haryana have established a distinct identity—on one hand farmers are serving the nation as food providers, while on the other hand the youth of Haryana are enhancing the pride of the state by standing as vigilant sentinels on the country’s borders. Today, Haryana has also carved a special identity in agriculture, sports and the industrial sector.

The Chief Minister said that when Haryana came into existence on November 1, 1966, several baseless assumptions were made, but the hardworking and strong-willed people of the state, through their dedication, took Haryana to new heights.

He said that the suggestions received today regarding the state’s development are highly commendable and useful. Many such suggestions were incorporated in earlier Budgets as well, which yielded positive results for the people of the state.