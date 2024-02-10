Haryana emerges as preferred global investment destination: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state’s strategic geographical location, progressive policies and robust infrastructure have positioned it as the preferred destination for global investors.



With its consistently high rankings in Ease of Doing Business and its geographical advantage, Haryana continues to attract interest from multinational companies, including those from Japan, in investing in the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a Global Business Summit in New Delhi on Friday.

He highlighted that out of the 500 fortune companies, 400 have already established their offices in Gurugram.

Recently, we have also organised a successful seminar to enhance our relations with 50 big Japanese companies. Haryana offers various concessions for setting up mega projects and boasts a skilled labour force for industries. Areas surrounding Gurugram such as Faridabad, Palwal, Jhajjar, Rewari, Sonipat, and other NCR regions have emerged as preferred investment destinations, he added.

Khattar said that, inspired by Prime Minister policies and vision, since assuming office in Haryana state in 2014, the current state government has prioritised governance as service, striving to eradicate three Cs - corruption, crime, caste-based politics. Through the implementation of the ‘Mission Merit’ initiative, transparent procedures have been set up for government jobs in the state.