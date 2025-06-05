Haryana emerged as ‘preferred destination’ for industries

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state government has created a robust industrial environment and as a result, the state has emerged as the preferred destination for industries and companies not only at the national level but also internationally.

The CM urged industrialists to establish their industrial units in Haryana and actively contribute to the state’s progress and development.

Saini was addressing the representatives of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at his residence here late Tuesday evening. Prominent industrialists from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi were present on the occasion.