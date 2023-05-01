‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’ is not just a mere slogan, it is my resolution, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’ is the unifying thread for the state and is just not a mere slogan but a firm resolution of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



Khattar said this while interacting with the villagers during the Jan Samvad programme organised on Monday in village Jhansa, Kurukshetra district said that for the past eight and half years the present state government while following the motto of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek and upholding the spirit of Antyodaya has not only launched several public welfare schemes but has also ensured its meticulous implementation at the grassroots level.

“Our government has ensured direct benefits to the actual beneficiaries, apart from ensuring infrastructural development and reach of public welfare schemes to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that development works worth Rs 1 crore has been done in Jhansa village recently. He directed the officers concerned to appoint a radiographer along with ensuring the availability of health equipment in the village Primary Health Centre to be procured at an amount of Rs 8 lakh.

Khattar said that in the year 2014, there were only 750 MBBS seats in Haryana, which has increased to 1,850 today. He said that the members of the previous governments always make bogus claims in front of the public regarding development works done by them, while the reality is that till the year 2014, there were only 750 MBBS seats in the state, however during the present government’s tenure, this number has increased to 1,850. Also, with the opening of new medical colleges in all the districts, about 3,000 MBBS seats will be available for health services across the state, informed Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that the government is focusing on rural development and development works are being done in a transparent manner through e-tendering.

The Chief Minister informed that in Jhansa village with a population of about 1,840 families, so far Ayushman cards have been made for 3,452 people and to date 411 people have availed free treatment facilities worth Rs 71 lakh under the CHIRAYU Yojana.

He further informed that under the Parivar Pehchan Patra, new ration cards are automatically being made for those having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

The Chief Minister also visited the Government High School in Tangaur village and took stock of the arrangements in the school. He also inquired about the facilities available for the children.

Khattar also interacted with the schoolchildren. The children felt enthusiastic while interacting with their dear Chief Minister. He said that it is our duty to provide quality education to the children as well as to inculcate the spirit of nationality and good values.