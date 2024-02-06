Haryana economy moving in reverse gear during BJP-JJP regime: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that Haryana’s economy was moving in top gear during the Congress regime, but BJP-JJP pushed the economy to reverse gear. This is the reason why Haryana, which was number one in every parameter of development till 2014, has become number one in unemployment, corruption, crime, drugs and inflation.



Hooda was addressing the Congress workers conference held in Gurugram. On this occasion, Congress state president Chaudhary Udaibhan also filled party workers with enthusiasm. The forum was conducted by state Congress Working President Jitendra Bhardwaj.

Speaking at the occasion, Hooda said elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha are near, and all the workers have to reach every home and every voter and showcase the achievements and work done by the Congress government, and failures of the

BJP-JJP government.

“If the public compares the work of the two governments in the last nine and a half years, they will definitely vote for Congress, because the present government has no achievements to show,” he said.

“If we talk only about Gurugram, then in the last 10 years of this government, the metro rail network has not moved forward even 1 inch, whereas Congress had brought in not only the metro, but also the rapid metro.

Hooda said when Congress government is formed in the state, Rs 6,000 pension will be given to the elderly, Old Pension Scheme to the employees, gas cylinders would be provided for Rs 500, 300 units of free electricity, free plots of 100-100 yards, scholarship to poor children.