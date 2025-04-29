Haryana discusses vision for future growth at 16th Finance Commission meeting

Chandigarh: The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, held a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior state officials here on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, along with senior state government officers, held detailed discussions regarding key fiscal matters and financial strategies for the state, a state government statement said. The meeting focused on addressing financial issues and enhancing the allocation of resources for Haryana’s economic growth.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and other senior officials gave a detailed presentation about Haryana’s journey since its formation in 1966 to becoming one of the leading contributors to India’s economic growth. The commission was apprised by the officials that despite the low central devolution, the fiscal deficit and liabilities have been maintained within the targets specified by the commission.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, Panagariya said: “We had a long meeting with Haryana CM, Chief Secretary, Chief Principal Secretary and other officials”.

“...The big focus was on the finances and even within that, a major pitch made in the presentation was that over the years Haryana has received less than what is due in terms of the devolution of tax revenues.

“Haryana made a very fine pitch on that. My own reaction was that it has a good case and has made a good case on the enhancement of devolution to it,” Panagariya told reporters.

On vertical devolution, Panagariya said Haryana’s recommendation was very similar to most of the other states.

“Most of the other states have said that devolution to the states should be increased from its current level of 41 per cent of the divisible pool to 50 per cent. That is a big ask, for the commission to make such a large jump, it is very unusual, not unprecedented though, but that has been the pitch of most of the states,” he noted.

On horizontal devolution, he said Haryana had a very different set of suggestions as to how the share of the states ought to be divided.