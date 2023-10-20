Haryana demanding its right, not anyone’s share: Hooda on SYL canal issue

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that Haryana is only demanding its rightful share of water through SYL issue, not someone else’s share.



He said the Supreme Court has given its approval on this matter, after which no ifs and buts remain.

He said it is now the responsibility of the state BJP-JJP government to put pressure on the Centre and remarked that the coalition government did not show promptness on the SYL issue.

“If the government takes any step in the interest of the state, the Congress is fully ready to support it. But till now the attitude of the present government has been very lax, not only towards SYL but also towards Hansi-Butana Canal. The government completely ignored the Hansi-Butana Canal case which is pending before the courts,” he stated.

Hooda also raised the issue paddy procurement and said the MSP announced by government is limited to paper only and not available to

the farmers.