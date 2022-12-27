Haryana: Deadline for property tax payment extended

Chandigarh: Giving a big relief to property taxpayers of urban areas, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to extend the last date for depositing property tax in cities from December 31, 2022, to January 31, 2023.



As per the announcement, the entire interest will be waived off if the property tax is deposited by December 31, 2022, while a 50 per cent waiver will be given on depositing property tax by January 31, 2023.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made this announcement while speaking after the discussion on the calling attention motion introduced in the House.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the government is also finding a way to regularise the colonies developed illegally outside the urban limits, and for this, the rules are being amended.

Colonies in old areas in cities would be declared as core area and persons residing in such colonies for more than 50 years would be allowed mixed land use as properties in such colonies were neither falling under residential nor commercial categories.

We aim to build the city in a planned manner, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar added.