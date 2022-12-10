Haryana CS inaugurates dragon boat racing

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday inaugurated the 10th National Dragon Boat Racing Championship at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. Dragon Boat Federation of India, President Vinod Sharma presided over the function.

Encouraging the players to excel in sports, he said that participation with the spirit of sportsmanship is more important than winning or losing a game. The championship will be held from December 9 to 11, 2022. In the championship, about 500 players of 34 teams from 18 states will display their skills.