Haryana: Counting of votes for Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis today

Chandigarh: Haryana state Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh has said that all the necessary arrangements have been completed at the block level for the smooth counting of votes of members of all 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads on Sunday.



Necessary directions have been given to all the officials involved in the counting of votes. If for any reason, any fault is found in any EVM, the engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited and Electronic Corporation of India Limited will be present to deal with such a situation, said Singh.

He said that on November 22, the elections of all the 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads of all the three phases of the state had been completed and on November 25, the elections of panchs and sarpanches of all gram panchayats were completed.

The counting of votes for the elections of panchs and sarpanchs was completed at the booth level immediately after the polling and the results were declared simultaneously. However, for the election of members of all 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads, the counting of votes will begin on November 27 from 8 am, shared Singh. He said that an arrangement of a maximum of 14 and a minimum of 10 counting tables has been made at each counting centre for the counting assistants, and counting supervisors. Police and general observers will closely monitor the entire counting process. Adequate training has already been given to the officers and employees engaged in counting votes, he added.

Dhanpat Singh said that videography will also be done at all the counting centres to ensure complete transparency before the candidates and the general public.

Singh said that elaborate arrangements have been made by the Haryana Police for the counting of votes for the elections of panchayat samitis and zila parishad members.