Haryana cops ‘suicide’: Cong demands CBI investigation

Chandigarh: Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that the Congress, at its Legislature Party meeting, has passed resolutions condemning the state’s “deteriorating” law and order situation and the government’s “anti-farmer” policies. “A resolution was also passed congratulating the Indian women’s cricket team on its victory,” the LoP said.

The party has sought a CBI probe under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge into the “suicides” by an ADGP and ASI.

The BJP is “unable” to provide MSPs for any crop, it said.