Haryana Congress submits memo to Guv, asks compensation for flood-hit farmers

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Congress has demanded compensation at the rate of Rs 40,000 per acre for farmers and adequate compensate for the damage caused to houses, shops and businesses due to floods in the state, in a memorandum submitted to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday.



A delegation of Congress MLAs and senior leaders, led by former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan had reached to submit a memorandum to the Governor.

Addressing the press conference after submitting a memorandum to the Governor, Hooda said he had visited many flood-affected districts and stated that BJP-JJP government’s apathy and negligence played as big role a role, as excess rains in pushing north Haryana into a flood situation.

He said that till now the apathetic attitude of the administration has added to his suffering and said no help of any kind has been given to the victims so far. In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, he demanded that an immediate survey of the loss of crop property due to floods should be conducted and compensation should be given at the rate of Rs 40,000 per acre to provide adequate compensation to the affected people.

The Congress also sought immediate steps to rehabilitate those who have been displaced or their houses have been damaged. The party sought proper compensation after surveying the losses of traders and shopkeepers. Food items and fodder for their cattle should be distributed to the needy people.

The Congress noted that there is also a fear of spreading serious diseases due to flood water, so the administration should send sufficient quantity of medicine and team of doctors. Apart from this, immediate and long-term measures should be taken to prevent the recurrence of such disaster in future.

He said that the opposition can not be a mute spectator as people of the state face trouble due to floods. “It is the responsibility of the opposition to highlight the shortcomings of the government and the problems of the people. Congress will fulfill its responsibility,” he said.

“If the government will look into the demands raised by the opposition, it will be in the interest of the public. Sarpanchs of many villages told me that the villagers had repeatedly demanded the government to get the drains cleaned, but for the last almost 2 years the government is ignoring this demand. Similarly, sewerage was not cleaned in the cities. The people of the entire area are suffering because of this,” he said.