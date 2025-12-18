Haryana: Congress stages massive protest over National Herald case

Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress staged a massive protest outside the BJP’s state office, ‘Panchkamal,’ in Panchkula on Wednesday following the Delhi court’s rejection of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action in the National Herald case.

Congress MLAs, former MLAs, district presidents, senior leaders, and workers marched from the Gymkhana Club to the BJP office, where they staged a sit-in and chanted slogans against the Central government.

Thousands of leaders and workers, led by former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh, took to the streets. The protesters accused the central government of misusing agencies and termed the action as political vendetta.

On the occasion, former Chief Minister Hooda said the court has declared the ED’s action illegal, making it clear that the Central govt is misusing agencies to target Opposition leaders. False cases were filed against Congress leaders due to political malice, but now truth has prevailed in court. The case against former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was politically motivated, and this has now been exposed.

Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh said Congress workers across the country have protested outside BJP offices today. The presence of thousands of workers shows the immense public anger against the BJP’s illegal and unconstitutional activities and false actions.