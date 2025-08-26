Haryana Congress leaders hold protest march over ‘vote theft’

Chandigarh: Congress leaders in Haryana on Monday held a protest march to the Vidhan Sabha to amplify the party’s allegation of “vote theft” against the BJP and the Election Commission. The party MLAs and senior state leaders were led by Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod (vote thief, step down)’ march.

Interacting with reporters, Hooda claimed the BJP government is scared by the revelations made by the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Hooda also claimed that the poll results in last year’s Assembly polls in Haryana were “against the

wishes of the people”.